Spot cops on bicycles this Bakrid in Old City area

HYDERABAD: It’s like the good old days again when policemen riding bicycles was a familiar sight in the city. In view of Bakrid, Hyderabad police are performing their patrol duties on their cycles in the Old City. Constables in the South Zone have been given bicycles to maintain law and order during Bakrid.

In Charminar police station limits, three constables have already been performing patrol duties on brand new bicycles. Officials say this helps cops in travelling to interior places, which may be crowded, and mingling with people.

Meanwhile, DGP M Mahendar Reddy on Thursday said strict action would be taken against illegal animal slaughter in line with the Central government guidelines. Cases will be registered against those violating the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Home Minister holds review

Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Thursday conducted a review meeting with the three police commissioners of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad and directed officials to prevent illegal transportation of animals. A veterinary doctor’s certificate is must for slaughtering animals for festivals.