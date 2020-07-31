STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Spot cops on bicycles this Bakrid in Old City area

In Charminar police station limits, three constables have already been performing patrol duties on brand new bicycles.

Published: 31st July 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Police officers with their new bicycles in the Old City

Police officers with their new bicycles in the Old City area on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s like the good old days again when policemen riding bicycles was a familiar sight in the city. In view of Bakrid, Hyderabad police are performing their patrol duties on their cycles in the Old City. Constables in the South Zone have been given bicycles to maintain law and order during Bakrid.

In Charminar police station limits, three constables have already been performing patrol duties on brand new bicycles. Officials say this helps cops in travelling to interior places, which may be crowded, and mingling with people.

Meanwhile, DGP M Mahendar Reddy on Thursday said strict action would be taken against illegal animal slaughter in line with the Central government guidelines. Cases will be registered against those violating the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Home Minister holds review

Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Thursday conducted a review meeting with the three police commissioners of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad and directed officials to prevent illegal transportation of animals. A veterinary doctor’s certificate is must for slaughtering animals for festivals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bicycles Old City
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp