55,000 Tirupati laddus sold on Day 1 in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) sold around 55,000 laddus on Sunday, the first day of the sale, at its information centre in Himayatnagar. A few thousand laddus were also sold in the districts.

TTD assistant executive officer U Ramesh said the TTD sent around 75,000 laddus to Hyderabad. Looking at the sales, they plan to order more laddus.

The laddus were sold for half the price of `50. The sale will commence again on Monday at 10.30 am and will continue till 5 pm. Meanwhile, social distancing went for a toss on Sunday as people crowded to buy the laddus.