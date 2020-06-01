STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC collects Rs 576 crore in property tax amid lockdown

Compared to the last fiscal, the GHMC has collected Rs 1 crore more in property tax.

Published: 01st June 2020 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 11:20 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  This year, despite the lockdown, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) collected Rs 576 crore in property tax under the Early Bird Scheme (EBS), which ended on Sunday. With online tax filing permitted till Sunday midnight, the civic body is expecting another Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore. 

Compared to the last fiscal, the GHMC has collected Rs 1 crore more in property tax. The EBS grants a five-per cent rebate on property tax to the owners without any outstanding dues of previous years. In April this year, the State government chose not to extend the EBS to property owners, whose annual property tax demand is over Rs 30,000. Due to this, there was a decline in property tax revenues, forcing the government to revise the orders early this month. 

Tax collections increased after the State government extended the facility to all the residential, non-residential and mixed properties whose annual property tax demand is over Rs 30,000. In May, the State had also extended the EBS scheme by a month, till May 31, taking into account the lockdown. Last year, the GHMC had collected `535 crore in April and `40 crore in May, totalling to Rs 575 crore. A sum of Rs 55 crore was collected till 8 pm on Sunday alone. Mee Seva and Citizen Service Centres were functioning on holidays to allow the citizens to pay the tax. The tax collection through EBS was Rs 161.38 crore in 2015-16. It stands at Rs 575 crore in 2020-21.

