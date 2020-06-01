GHMC’s sanitation drive to begin today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will take up an intensive sanitation drive in the 150 divisions under its jurisdiction from June 1 to 8, following the Chief Minister’s announcement for the same across the State. The drive will focus on clearing garbage and shrubs alongside roads and the desilting and de-weeding of nalas and areas with stagnated water.

A total of 21,869 sanitation workers, 2,375 staffers from the entomology wing and 2,500 Swachh auto tippers will be roped in. The GHMC has divided each ward into a feasible number of areas. Each of these areas is surveyed to identify the number of open plots with garbage, construction and demolition waste along roads, areas with stagnated water, nalas with silt and weeds, length of nalas, ‘garbage-vulnerable’ points and roadside bushes, among others.

Based on the assessment, every area is mapped with sufficient sanitation workers, field assistants and the number of vehicles required to lift waste materials. All activities would begin early in the morning every day. As many as 27 Deputy Engineers from the Solid Waste Management wing, 16 Assistant Medical Officers of Health and one Chief Medical Officer of Health will supervise the activities.

A total of 28 Assistant Engineers, five Senior Engineers and one Chief Engineer will supervise entomology activities. Similarly, 30 Deputy Commissioners, six Zonal Commissioners and an Additional Commissioner (Sanitation) will supervise the work. As part of the ‘Every Sunday, 10 am, 10 minutes, 10 weeks’ programme, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan participated in an awareness programme at Naubat Pahad Colony. He urged people to discard unused items to curb mosquito breeding.