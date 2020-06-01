STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health, hygiene as the focus

Common and high-touch areas like cars, lobbies and elevators would witness more frequent disinfectant cleaning.

Published: 01st June 2020 11:15 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), the hospitality company which manages brands such as Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions and Ginger, said that they are implementing enhanced precautionary measures in preparation of hotels opening to give greater confidence and ensure the safety of guests employees, partners and vendors. Some of these measures include thermal screening of all employees and guests, intensive hospital level sanitisation of its hotels as well as new contactless processes and social distancing measures.

Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), said, “The challenges we face are unprecedented, but we believe the best way for us to demonstrate our commitment is to give our guests and associates the assurance of exacting standards of safety and hygiene.

Mandatory temperature checks will be conducted with all guests and associates entering the hotels. Check-in and check-out formalities will be processed digitally as far as possible in order to have minimum contact. Common and high-touch areas like cars, lobbies and elevators would witness more frequent disinfectant cleaning.

