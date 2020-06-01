Osmania junior doctor may have got infected at Petlaburj maternity hospital

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the junior doctor at Osmania Medical College (OMC), who tested Covid positive, is suspected to have contracted the virus from a patient at the Government Maternity Hospital in Petlaburj, where she had earlier worked.

Sources at the Petlaburg hospital said that with this development, doctors at the Petlaburj hospital are worried, not just for their health but also for their families’ health. “We were taking all precautions but an infected patient was operated here.

While the doctors who operated on her did not get infected, those in the ward got infected. That is where the OMC junior doctor also contracted the disease,” the doctors added. Petlaburj hospital is now awaiting the test report of two doctors who were in the same ward as the junior doctor and had showed symptoms of Covid-19 after the quarantine period.

However, the work does not pause at the Petlaburj hospital; it continues to receive as many pregnant women as it used to before the lockdown. Also, doctors there told Express that during the lockdown, most of the cases had multiple complications. “If we stop for even a day, many will suffer. The load has increased here as many patients who would have otherwise gone to Gandhi Hospital are coming here,” added the doctor.