Social distancing a problem for dwellers in Hyderabad suburbs

Living in cramped conditions in a two-acre land at Gudimalkapur, 700-800 slum dwellers ask how they should follow physical distancing in the times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 01st June 2020 11:24 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Living in cramped conditions in a two-acre land at Gudimalkapur, 700-800 slum dwellers ask how they should follow physical distancing in the times of the Covid-19 pandemic. With barely one kaccha room to house a family of five, sometimes even eight, basic amenities such as tap water supply, toilets and drainage are absent, severely compromising personal hygiene.

“We have two pipes that supply water for a few hours a day. Physical distancing goes for a toss when we rush to fill water during those hours,” Ram Chander, the basti leader at the slum, said. The residents here work as garbage collectors, domestic help and labourers at the Covid hotspots of Karwan and Mehdipatnam, making them highly vulnerable to contracting the disease. 

As per latest GHMC data, there are 1,156 notified slums and 200-300-odd un-notified ones with a population of 20 lakh. A similar situation persists in some of these slums and hundreds of other invisible squatter settlements in the city where basic infrastructure to fight Covid-19 is missing. This begs the question of weather the slums are even prepared to tackle the novel Coronavirus outbreak? “The matter is basic — there are no drains, no toilets.

Every settlement ties up a kacha bathroom for bathing and the residents defecate in the open. When it rains, there will be the added fear of dengue,” said Lakshmi from a slum at Balanagar, which is notified. 
The GHMC set up 10-15 bio-toilets, but they have been locked up owing to poor maintenance. The question of preparedness further arises after the virus exploded in Mumbai’s Dharavi.

Meanwhile, officials of the Urban Community Development (UCD) wing of the GHMC said their network of SHGs and basti leaders are helping plug the missing links. “Slums are a major concern as they have an elderly population, who are poor. Slum-level federations and SHGs are helping to link the dwellers with the healthcare system,” Vijay Laxmi, UCD Project Officer, said.

