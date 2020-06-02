Hyderabad: Crowds flout social distancing rules at last rites of scholar Maulana Syed Ata Miyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The death of well-known Mehdavi scholar Maulana Syed Ata Miyan in Chanchalguda and the subsequent desire of followers to pay their last respects, saw the violation of social distancing norms and also a lot of controversy during burial.

Miyan who passed away on Sunday at the Markaz-e-Anjuman-e-Mehdavia in Chanchalguda, is revered by followers spanning several States including Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Expecting that there will be a huge crowd, his family members arranged a lorry for the body to be transported to Shameerpet. However, the body had to be carried from Markaz-e-Anjuman-e-Mehdavia, and that small journey soon turned into a procession with hundreds joining.

Locals objected to the burial assuming that he had died from COVID-19. It was only when the Sarpanch was contacted that the burial was allowed. However, in Shameerpet too, a large number of people began gathering to pay their last respects. Police had to be brought in to allow only Miyan’s relatives in the graveyard.