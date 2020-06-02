STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad fine arts student gives arty twist to paracetamol pills

Paracetamol  tablets have more uses than just being a pain reliever and fever reducer, it is being used to make art as well.

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Paracetamol  tablets have more uses than just being a pain reliever and fever reducer, it is being used to make art as well. Surprised? Ajay Goud Kamal, a 23-year-old bachelor of fine arts student from JNAFAU has done just that.

Ajay, who is always looking to make something complicated and creative, used these pills to make a 75 cm x 75cm portrait of popular Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, in an art he calls ‘Pills Art’. A total of 4,012 tablets were used to make this portrait.

"It took me two years to collect tablets, as no pharmacy wanted to sell them in bulk; most of these tablets were expired," says Ajay. The art on a canvas has colours in white, green, grey and black and is inspired by Vijay Deverakonda’s character in the movie Arjun Reddy. "The tablets were green and white in colour and I used paint to give shading of black and grey," says he.

The art work which took a week to be made and cost Rs 30,000 was uploaded by him on FaceBook on Saturday to rave reviews. "I have been very inspired by the character of Arjun Reddy. I want to present this to Vijay Deverakonda; it is my tribute to him," says Ajay. Ajay and his parents moved from Sangareddy to Hyderabad three years back, so Ajay could pursue his passion in the fine arts. "I enjoy upcycling items and have made wooden lampshades and other small curio items from wood waste available with carpenters," he says.

During this lockdown, he says, "I have had a lot of time to think about creative ideas and I have some other plans, like miniature paintings on coins." Ajay's father drives an auto rickshaw and his mother is a housewife. He worked as an art and craft teacher at a school in Kompally to supplement his family's income. "My parents are my biggest inspiration. They have never stopped me from doing what I love," answers he to a question of whether his family is supportive of his decision to be an artist.

