Polls to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation standing panel to be held this month

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the term of the present Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Standing Committee is set to expire on June 6, the civic body is expected to announce the election notification this week and put the newly elected panel in place by this month-end.

However, the members who get elected to the Standing Committee this year will only have to serve a term of six months instead of the usual one year as the GHMC will go to polls again in January and February next year.

The last meeting of the present Standing Committee would be held on June 4 and a decision would be taken on holding the polls by Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, who is also the chairman of committee. The Standing Committee plays an important role in taking policy decisions and giving sanctions.