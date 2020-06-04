STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AC dealers, phone services in demand online

A tech platform for expert services has found that Hyderabad is one of the five cities that are leading in online searches across service categories.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A tech platform for expert services has found that Hyderabad is one of the five cities that are leading in online searches across service categories. The online requests for the top 5 cities grew by 50%, says Sulekha.com.  The platform, which revealed interesting insights and trends about the service categories during the lockdown period, found that 98,000 more users landed on their website. 

Key findings of the study:

  • The top three service categories that have seen a spike include: AC Dealers, Packers and Movers and Mobile Phone Services. 
  • AC Dealers category has witnessed a growth of 346% followed by Packers and Movers (282%) and Mobile Phone Services (230%).
  • Service categories such as Vehicle Rentals, Drivers and Home Electronics & Appliances Dealers grew overall by 180%. This could be due to people stranded in one city looking for intra and intercity travel options.
  • As many people are currently working from home, requests for Computer Repair & Services category has grown by 118% Satya Prabhakar, founder & CEO of Sulekha, said, “Covid-19 has influenced some interesting trends in demand for services. Since the lockdown began, we have seen an increase in certain service categories such as Internet Service Providers and Computer Repair and Services. This is due to most of the workforce working from home. Like every summer, AC Dealers saw a boost in searches.”
