STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Coronavirus variant in Telangana linked to Indonesian tested in March

Scientists can now study this unique clade and see if there is a relationship between the symptoms and the efficiency of its spread, among other factors.

Published: 04th June 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus samples

Genome sequencing is figuring out the order of DNA nucleotides. (Photo | PTI)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The initial genome sequencing data of the novel Coronavirus by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has revealed a commonality between the virus that was first detected in Telangana in an Indonesian national and subsequent samples collected from infected persons until last month.

The commonality with the viral genetic makeup of the virus detected from the Indonesian national, who had arrived at Karimnagar in March, is not restricted to samples collected from Telangana alone, but also with those from other South Indian States, apart from Maharashtra and Delhi.

These novel Coronavirus genomes, sharing common characteristics between themselves, have been put under the same group, technically known as a ‘clade’, named I/A3i. It was found to be the second most prevalent clade of virus in the country, among 213 virus genome sequences analysed so far. 

As the scientists sequenced more and more genomes, they came across a group of novel Coronavirus that did not fall under any known clade and named it ‘I/A3i’. CCMB Director Dr Rakesh Mishra said this clade is related to the one reported from Southeast Asian countries such as Philippines and Singapore. It is prominent in South India, he said.

Scientists can now study this unique clade and see if there is a relationship between the symptoms and the efficiency of its spread, among other factors. They can also compare it with other clades. However, its uniqueness need not be feared. Researchers report that the Nucleotide Substitution Rate of the I/A3i clade is lower than the first most prevalent clade in India, known as A2a.

This, in simple terms, means that the mutation rate of the virus being commonly detected in Telangana is lower than other clades, making it easy for healthcare workers to fight it. The findings have been reported in a pre-print paper, ‘A distinct phylogenetic cluster of Indian SARS-CoV-2 isolates’, authored by researchers from the CCMB and the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology. More genomes of  the novel coronavirus would be sequenced and scientists say it might give more new results.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology Coronavirus genome sequencing Telangana
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp