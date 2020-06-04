STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Tongue tied after an accident?

Aphasia is an acquired communication disorder due to brain damage that impairs a person’s ability to process language, but does not affect intelligence.

Published: 04th June 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Microphone

Image used for representational purpose only

By Dr. CS Swathi
Express News Service

My brother-in-law, who is in his early 60s, suddenly felt weakness of his right side of the body along with slurring of speech. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and medical treatment was given, as he had developed brain stroke. By God’s grace, he recovered, he is now able to walk with support but his hand is still not working. We are also unable to understand what he is saying as he is not able to speak in sentences and most of time, he is pointing using his left hand. The doctors referred us to a speech therapist. She conducted some tests and said he has aphasia and needs to attend speech therapy for recovery of his speech...”

Caretaker of the stroke survivor:

Did you know that June 2020 is Aphasia Awareness Month. Many of you must have come across such a situation in your lives. Brain stroke is the second most common cause of death in the world(WHO report,2016). In the Indian context, the estimated adjusted prevalence rate of stroke range is, 84-262/100,000 in rural and 334-424/100,000 in urban areas. The incidence rate is 119-145/100,000 based on the recent population-based studies. Aphasia persists as a disability in 21%–38% of stroke survivors. The number of persons with aphasia (PWA) in our country is likely to be around two million. So, let us know what is ‘aphasia’. 

The Telangana Audiologists and Speech-Language Pathologists Association (TASLPA) are working in creating awareness of aphasia, which when identified and treated early can help in good recovery. Each year TASLPA conducts different awareness programs, and this year due to the existing Covid-19 conditions in India, our aim is to reach the unreached through ‘Aphasia Telerehab.’ TASLPA requests needy patients can call 9347696528 to know more about aphasia (or log in to www.taslpa.com.)

Aphasia - communication disorder:

Aphasia is an acquired communication disorder due to brain damage that impairs a person’s ability to process language, but does not affect intelligence. Aphasia impairs the ability to speak and understand others. Most of the PWA also experience difficulty reading and writing. There are many types of Aphasias. Some people have difficulty speaking while others may struggle to follow a conversation. In some people, aphasia is fairly mild and you might not notice it right away. In other cases, it can be very severe, affecting speaking, writing, reading, and listening. While specific symptoms can vary greatly, what all people with aphasia have in common are difficulties in communicating.

Recovery time:

If the symptoms of aphasia last longer than two months after a stroke, a complete recovery is unlikely. However, it is important to note that some people continue to improve over a period of years and even decades. Improvement is a slow process that usually involves both helping the individual and family understand the nature of aphasia.Contacting a Speech Therapist is crucial in the recovery of speech and communication.

Speech recovery:

Speech Therapists are trained Allied Health Care Professionals. They deal with identification, diagnosis, prognosis and planning of speech therapy, using appropriate clinical tools, in management of aphasia. They use certain techniques in recovering the speech and language in a PWA, they also provide compensatory learning strategies for communicating. The speech therapists may choose to deliver their services either on person to person bases or through Tele-rehab.

Tele-Rehab for remote places:

Just like we have telemedicine to reach people in remote areas where specialised doctors are not available, Tele-rehabilitation are facilities provided through e-services. PWA can be tested and given advice by the speech therapist from their own locations using e-resources. This will not only help in dealing with the communication problems of PWA but also improve the quality of life of that individual as a whole.  

Communication:

Remember the diagnosis of aphasia does not imply a person has a mental illness or impairment in intelligence.Thestroke survivor can hear (Check understanding with yes/no questions), so, don’t speak loudly. Use sentences that are short and to the point. Keep the noise level down and stand where the survivor can see you.Remember to treat the stroke survivor as an adult and let him or her share in decision-making. Help the stroke survivor cope with feelings of frustration and depression. Above all, be patient with the person with aphasia. Give them the time they need to try to speak and get their point across to you. This not only respects their dignity, but makes it less stressful for them when communicating.

June 2020 is Aphasia Awareness Month. A lesser-known disorder, this acquired communication disorder that occurs due to brain damage is what The Telangana Audiologists and Speech-Language Pathologists Association (TASLPA) are working on. to create awareness and facilitate tele-rehabilitation

(The doctor is President, TASLPA - Telangana Audiologists and Speech-Language Pathologists Association)

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aphasia Aphasia Awareness Month
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp