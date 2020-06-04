Watch your water usage!

Tamanna Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: How many of us know how much water we are using everyday? Not many, I would think. Especially with sanitisation and personal hygiene essential to curb the COVID-19 infection, our usage of water has increased in the past few months. This overuse of water can quickly deplete our freshwater resources. Hence, special attention is required on supply and management of water.

"Everybody is at home, there is huge demand for water, and water shortage still persists," says Abilash Haridass, co-founder and and chief, growth and strategy, WEGoT Technologies, a water management startup. Due to increased awareness, people are washing their hands about five to seven times a day, and disinfecting their houses at least once in two to three days, increasing the average water consumption by about 1.5 times in the past few months.

This app, which costs Rs 149 per month, has two layers to it. There is a physical Internet of Things (IoT) device which is placed inside the water pipes and then, through the app water consumption is regulated. Abhilash says benchmarks can be set to track water usage at individual level, as well as for an apartment complex or commercial building. He explains, "This cut down demand for water by more than 35 per cent, by tracking real-time water flow.

Individuals not only receive their water consumption pattern and data directly on their mobile phones, they can turn off water supply in case of leakage, using the app." The company which was started about five years back has enabled their tech in about 30,000 houses across 12 cities and in commercial properties. "Over the past three months, we have received over 20,000 inquiries for our product," Abhilash adds. "Having helped customers save one billion litres of water so far, our aim is to save 10 bn litres of water by 2022," says Abhilash.