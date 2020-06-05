STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Burglary at Hyderabad COVID-19 patient’s house

Soon afterwards, he tested positive for the virus. Subsequently, his wife and two children were sent to a quarantine facility.

HYDERABAD: Unidentified persons broke into a locked house in Alwal, which belongs to a Covid-positive advocate, and decamped with gold and other valuables recently.

The advocate’s family was in a quarantine centre for weeks, and found out they had been robbed when they returned home a few days ago.

According to Alwal police, the advocate, in his early 40s, had earlier visited his mother, who was then admitted to a corporate hospital at Malakpet.

After he returned home, he began exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19. 

When the family returned home after completing the quarantine period, they found that the door was broken and the house was ransacked.

After a thorough search, they found that gold jewellery weighing 10 tolas, electronic gadgets and expensive wrist watches were stolen from the house.The Alwal police has registered a case, based on the family’s complaint.

