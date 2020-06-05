COVID-19: Hyderabad's Gandhi hospital to get 350 more beds as cases spike

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anticipating a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the days to come, the State Health Department has decided to allot 350 additional beds to Gandhi Hospital by expanding its infrastructure.

As many as two floors of the Library Block and another two of the OP Block in the hospital would be taken over and converted into treatment wards.

The move would help boost the existing 1,500-bed capacity.

“We are expanding the Covid-19 treatment capacity by adding another 350 beds. These will be used exclusively for Covid patients,” said Dr Raja Rao, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital. The preparation for the expansion began this week and the beds would be operational by the next.

All the necessary equipment and material have already been shifted to the larger wards. The beds, however, are meant for patients with mild Covid symptoms, as oxygen support facilities are yet to be installed. It is further learnt that renovations are underway to strengthen the ICUs and that 80 beds will be added to the same soon.

It may be mentioned here that with nearly 1,365 active patients seeking treatment across the State, the exclusive Covid-19 facility at Gandhi Hospital was approaching full capacity. “The Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences will take another month to open because infrastructure requirements are yet to be met,” said a doctor from the hospital.

Medicos concerned

Meanwhile, concerns of getting infected are high among PG doctors, as one of the new wards is slated to come up in the OP building where they stay.

“At present, there are 275 PG doctors residing in 140 hostel rooms on the 4th and 5th floor of the OP building. The Covid ward will come up on the ground and first floors. We are waiting for the government to make arrangements to secure our stay,” said a resident doctor.