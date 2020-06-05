STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

COVID-19: Hyderabad's Gandhi hospital to get 350 more beds as cases spike

As many as two floors of the Library Block and another two of the OP Block in the hospital would be taken over and converted into treatment wards.

Published: 05th June 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors sit outside a hospital in Bengaluru to screen patients.

For representational purposes (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anticipating a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the days to come, the State Health Department has decided to allot 350 additional beds to Gandhi Hospital by expanding its infrastructure.

As many as two floors of the Library Block and another two of the OP Block in the hospital would be taken over and converted into treatment wards.

The move would help boost the existing 1,500-bed capacity.

“We are expanding the Covid-19 treatment capacity by adding another 350 beds. These will be used exclusively for Covid patients,” said Dr Raja Rao, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital. The preparation for the expansion began this week and the beds would be operational by the next.

All the necessary equipment and material have already been shifted to the larger wards. The beds, however, are meant for patients with mild Covid symptoms, as oxygen support facilities are yet to be installed. It is further learnt that renovations are underway to strengthen the ICUs and that 80 beds will be added to the same soon. 

It may be mentioned here that with nearly 1,365 active patients seeking treatment across the State, the exclusive Covid-19 facility at Gandhi Hospital was approaching full capacity. “The Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences will take another month to open because infrastructure requirements are yet to be met,” said a doctor from the hospital.

Medicos concerned

Meanwhile, concerns of getting infected are high among PG doctors, as one of the new wards is slated to come up in the OP building where they stay.

“At present, there are 275 PG doctors residing in 140 hostel rooms on the 4th and 5th floor of the OP building. The Covid ward will come up on the ground and first floors. We are waiting for the government to make arrangements to secure our stay,” said a resident doctor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Gandhi Hospital Hyderabad covid 19
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp