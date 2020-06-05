STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Polls to GHMC Standing Committee on June 29

The term of the standing committee comprising 15 members is one year. It is set to expire on June 6. At present, the committee is made up of nine TRS members and six MIM members.

Published: 05th June 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials at a meeting on Haritha Haram at BRKR Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Elections to the GHMC Standing Committee is scheduled to be held on June 29. A notification with regard to the same was issued on Thursday.

The term of the standing committee comprising 15 members is one year. It is set to expire on June 6. At present, the committee is made up of nine TRS members and six MIM members. Of the 150 members in the GHMC council, the TRS has 99 and the MIM has 44. 

As per the notification, corporators can file nominations before the GHMC Additional Commissioner (Elections) from June 10 to 18, between 11 and 3 pm.

The nomination should be filed at the office of GHMC Additional Commissioner (Elections). The list of nominations received will be published on June 19. Candidates can withdraw their nominations before 3 pm on June 23.

Govt to waive 80% arrear interest on property tax

The GHMC will send a proposal to the State government for a waiver on the 80 per cent interest accumulated on non-governmental (or pirvate) property tax arrears up to 2019-20 under one-time Amnesty Scheme.

The GHMC Standing Committee, which met under the chairmanship of Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Thursday, has approved the proposal and will send the resolution to the State government for consideration. MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, in meeting with officials on Wednesday, had instructed the civic body to send the proposal to the State government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GHMC Hyderabad GHMC standing committee GHMC polls
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp