Polls to GHMC Standing Committee on June 29

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Elections to the GHMC Standing Committee is scheduled to be held on June 29. A notification with regard to the same was issued on Thursday.

The term of the standing committee comprising 15 members is one year. It is set to expire on June 6. At present, the committee is made up of nine TRS members and six MIM members. Of the 150 members in the GHMC council, the TRS has 99 and the MIM has 44.

As per the notification, corporators can file nominations before the GHMC Additional Commissioner (Elections) from June 10 to 18, between 11 and 3 pm.

The nomination should be filed at the office of GHMC Additional Commissioner (Elections). The list of nominations received will be published on June 19. Candidates can withdraw their nominations before 3 pm on June 23.

Govt to waive 80% arrear interest on property tax

The GHMC will send a proposal to the State government for a waiver on the 80 per cent interest accumulated on non-governmental (or pirvate) property tax arrears up to 2019-20 under one-time Amnesty Scheme.

The GHMC Standing Committee, which met under the chairmanship of Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Thursday, has approved the proposal and will send the resolution to the State government for consideration. MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, in meeting with officials on Wednesday, had instructed the civic body to send the proposal to the State government.