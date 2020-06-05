University of Hyderabad secures top rank in ‘Nature Index’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad was ranked No 1 among the Indian universities on Research Output by the prestigious Nature Index for 2019-2020.

The ‘Nature Index’ serves as an indicator of high-quality research in the Natural and Physical Sciences.

The ranking was based on data collected from the university during 2019-20.

According to ‘Nature Index’ data, this year UoH stood at 15th rank among all institutions, scaling up its rank from that of last year’s 17.

Domains like Life Sciences, Chemistry and Physical Sciences were evaluated. Based on this data, UoH’s India ranks are, the Life Sciences at 6, Chemistry at 12 and Physical Sciences at 13.