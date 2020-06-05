STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work in two batches: DME issues orders to doctors

As per the orders, faculty, PG doctors, interns, paramedical and outsourcing staff involved in treating patients must be divided equally into two batches.

Published: 05th June 2020 09:47 AM

A doctor takes a break from work at CV Raman Hospital in Bengaluru

Representational image (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a meeting with Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Wednesday over several resident doctors testing positive for Covid, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad issued various directions on Thursday to control spread of the disease among healthcare workers.

The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) also released a circular with similar directions for its staff. 

As per the orders, faculty, PG doctors, interns, paramedical and outsourcing staff involved in treating patients must be divided equally into two batches.

Each batch must work alternatively for seven days and undergo quarantine for the next seven days. 

It also says that anyone in the hospital developing symptoms must be isolated and tested immediately. A senior Resident Medical Officer must be put in charge of the PPE and masks to ensure there’s no shortage.

 As per official information, 15 resident doctors and interns of Osmania Medical College and eight resident doctors, one faculty doctor and three technicians of NIMS tested positive for Covid-19, as on Thursday.

However, the number as claimed by the TS Junior Doctors Association was higher. According to them, 32 from OMC, four from Gandhi Medical College and nine doctors from NIMS tested positive. 

NIMS DME Telangana doctors Hyderabad doctors
Coronavirus
