COVID-19 masks, white chalk lines: Hyderabad 'kirana' stores practice social distancing norms

Saima Afreen

HYDERABAD: The Road No. 3, Banjara Hills lanes never looked so deserted, so forsaken except for a few silent buildings behind which in a kirana store life still went on.

The transaction of money and essential items still continued. And there I was carrying a canvas bag and holding a list of products I needed to stock. There was already a dearth of stuff in the supermarkets and on apps.

The friendly kirana wallah looked like a blessing then. It was 5 pm and a tea stall nearby was already closing. It was good to see that the shop owner had already marked the social distancing area with white chalk circles ahead of which was a rope barricading the counter of the store. There was a huge bottle of sanitiser kept on the counter and the customers were being requested to wear masks.

“Well done,” the reporter in me mumbled as I stuffed the sack with bread, milk, eggs, Horlicks, tea powder, biscuits, Dettol and other items. Just then those yellow packets of Maggi, the most essential item in all times, caught my eyes. I asked for 10 packets of the 70 g noodles and decided to pay Rs 120 separately via GPay.

The lady at the counter blinked sheepishly asking me to pay Rs 2 more per packet. I asked why; she replied, “The price has increased.” I examined the packet, Rs 12 was intact on all the 10 packets. I pointed this out to her. She rolled her eyes saying, “We are having trouble getting it from the wholesellers, that’s why the price is increased.” So that was ‘personal’ price hike. Hmmm! I cancelled the Maggi order and much to my shock another customer began advocating, “Madam, inka extra banta hai.” I gave him an icy look retorting, “Are you a partner in this shop? Why are you supporting something so unethical.” I took my bag and walked out deciding to go to a supermarket the next time.