STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

COVID-19 masks, white chalk lines: Hyderabad 'kirana' stores practice social distancing norms

Hyderabadis seem to be pretty chilled out about #Unlock1.0 going by the way there is business as usual, 
with no other Covid-19 precaution being followed except a mask

Published: 06th June 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

The friendly kirana wallah looked like a blessing then. It was 5 pm and a tea stall nearby was already closing.

The friendly kirana wallah looked like a blessing then. It was 5 pm and a tea stall nearby was already closing.

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Road No. 3, Banjara Hills lanes never looked so deserted, so forsaken except for a few silent buildings behind which in a kirana store life still went on.

The transaction of money and essential items still continued. And there I was carrying a canvas bag and holding a list of products I needed to stock. There was already a dearth of stuff in the supermarkets and on apps.

The friendly kirana wallah looked like a blessing then. It was 5 pm and a tea stall nearby was already closing. It was good to see that the shop owner had already marked the social distancing area with white chalk circles ahead of which was a rope barricading the counter of the store. There was a huge bottle of sanitiser kept on the counter and the customers were being requested to wear masks.

“Well done,” the reporter in me mumbled as I stuffed the sack with bread, milk, eggs, Horlicks, tea powder, biscuits, Dettol and other items. Just then those yellow packets of Maggi, the most essential item in all times, caught my eyes. I asked for 10 packets of the 70 g noodles and decided to pay Rs 120 separately via GPay.

The lady at the counter blinked sheepishly asking me to pay Rs 2 more per packet. I asked why; she replied, “The price has increased.” I examined the packet, Rs 12 was intact on all the 10 packets. I pointed this out to her. She rolled her eyes saying, “We are having trouble getting it from the wholesellers, that’s why the price is increased.” So that was ‘personal’ price hike. Hmmm! I cancelled the Maggi order and much to my shock another customer began advocating, “Madam, inka extra banta hai.” I gave him an icy look retorting, “Are you a partner in this shop? Why are you supporting something so unethical.” I took my bag and walked out deciding to go to a supermarket the next time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad shops COVID 19 covid 19 masks
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp