COVID-19 positive healthcare professionals fear for safety of family members, shares NIMS staff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “I tested positive for Covid-19 two days ago, but my family members are yet to be tested. I hope I have not infected them, while I was helping others,” these were the words of a Covid positive patient, who worked at NIMS Hospital and is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 now.

The patient, who chose to remain anonymous, said she has been down with high fever since one week and was tested on Thursday, after several others from her department were tested for the virus.

“Last two months went without any scare due to the lockdown, however, within a week of opening OPD services, I fell sick,” said the patient, who since the beginning of the Corona pandemic stayed in a separate room, but shared common spaces like kitchen and washroom with rest of her family in her 2-BHK home.

Telangana has been following a strict contact tracing policy where only the primary contacts with symptoms are being tested for the virus.

The fear of this patient is that she might have unknowingly infected her family, who could be asymptomatic. The testing at the NIMS Hospital also seems to be limited.

“In a day, only 50 healthcare professionals are being tested,” informed a resident doctor from the hospital.

“We are scared. There was just a 24-hour gap between the moment I gave my samples and got admitted. During that time I isolated myself, washed my clothes and plates, and, cleaned the toilets, but the virus seems to be very infectious,” added the patient.

She continues to be in disbelief as to how she could get infected despite wearing masks and gloves. “I never wore those at home and neither did my family,” she added.