STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad tattoo studios’ safety mantra amid COVID-19 outbreak

Tattoo studios in the city too are opening their studios, but right now, they are accepting only one client per day.

Published: 06th June 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding the Covid-19 pandemic, the city is easing lockdown restrictions every day. The government has laid down a few rules to be followed by business establishments, and they are trying their best to reassure customers and patrons to ensure them that they are in safe hands.

Tattoo studios in the city too are opening their studios, but right now, they are accepting only one client per day. Pinku Ghosh, who owns Inkkraft Tattoos in Banjara Hills, says: “We have not started walk-ins and allow only one client per day. All consultation regarding design is done online, and the client is called only after everything is finalised.

We thermally screen the client when she visits the studio, and wearing masks and gloves is mandatory. I wear a PPE suit while making the tattoos, complete with goggles and shoe coverings and head masks. We also don’t provide any food or beverages to the client. After each session, the tattoo artist’s PPE suit and the client’s protective layers are discarded.” Inkragnar in Manikonda, run by Kishor Sanduptla and Arijit Mukherjee, too accept only one appointment in a day.

“We sanitise our studio thoroughly every day, and follow other procedures of wearing masks and thermal screening. We allow only one person to come with the client, and don’t accept appointments from containment zones. We also ask clients to stay at home if they are not feeling well.” Vegas Tattoo, which has opened its main branch in Yousufguda, is accepting two or three clients every day. Apart from sterilising the instruments which has been followed always from pre-corona days, they sterilize the instruments once again in front of the clients to reassure them about safety.

“We provide sanitiser to a client as soon as she enters the studio, and masks and gloves are mandatory. If the client doesn’t have masks, we provide that. We also sanitise the chair and tattoo chamber after each client leaves. The masked tattoo artists never touch the instruments without gloves. Tattoos have been associated with diseases like hepatitis before too, but if we strictly follow the guidelines, there is nothing to be worried about,” said Raghav from Vegas Tattoo. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad tattoo studios tattoo studios COVID 19
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp