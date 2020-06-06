Hyderabad tattoo studios’ safety mantra amid COVID-19 outbreak

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding the Covid-19 pandemic, the city is easing lockdown restrictions every day. The government has laid down a few rules to be followed by business establishments, and they are trying their best to reassure customers and patrons to ensure them that they are in safe hands.

Tattoo studios in the city too are opening their studios, but right now, they are accepting only one client per day. Pinku Ghosh, who owns Inkkraft Tattoos in Banjara Hills, says: “We have not started walk-ins and allow only one client per day. All consultation regarding design is done online, and the client is called only after everything is finalised.

We thermally screen the client when she visits the studio, and wearing masks and gloves is mandatory. I wear a PPE suit while making the tattoos, complete with goggles and shoe coverings and head masks. We also don’t provide any food or beverages to the client. After each session, the tattoo artist’s PPE suit and the client’s protective layers are discarded.” Inkragnar in Manikonda, run by Kishor Sanduptla and Arijit Mukherjee, too accept only one appointment in a day.

“We sanitise our studio thoroughly every day, and follow other procedures of wearing masks and thermal screening. We allow only one person to come with the client, and don’t accept appointments from containment zones. We also ask clients to stay at home if they are not feeling well.” Vegas Tattoo, which has opened its main branch in Yousufguda, is accepting two or three clients every day. Apart from sterilising the instruments which has been followed always from pre-corona days, they sterilize the instruments once again in front of the clients to reassure them about safety.

“We provide sanitiser to a client as soon as she enters the studio, and masks and gloves are mandatory. If the client doesn’t have masks, we provide that. We also sanitise the chair and tattoo chamber after each client leaves. The masked tattoo artists never touch the instruments without gloves. Tattoos have been associated with diseases like hepatitis before too, but if we strictly follow the guidelines, there is nothing to be worried about,” said Raghav from Vegas Tattoo.