'John Wick' cinematographer Laustsen’s praise for Tollywood director Maruthi's daughter's photography

Tollywood director Maruthi who scored a blockbuster hit with Prathi Roju Pandage last year has a new reason to rejoice.

Published: 06th June 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

While Hiya is studying photography and aspires to become a professional photographer one day, she recently shared a couple of photographs on her Instagram handle and these were liked by acclaimed Hollywood cinematographer, Dan Laustsen.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood director Maruthi who scored a blockbuster hit with Prathi Roju Pandage last year has a new reason to rejoice. Besides introducing his daughter, Hiya Dasari as an actor, playing actor Raashi Khanna’s sister in the comedy caper, he also has encouraged her to embrace photography in a professional way.

While Hiya is studying photography and aspires to become a professional photographer one day, she recently shared a couple of photographs on her Instagram handle and these were liked by acclaimed Hollywood cinematographer, Dan Laustsen, who worked on films like John Wick: Chapter 2, The Shape of Water, etc. 

She apparently clicked those pix on a Sony Alpha a6600 with a Godox flash. Maruthi shared the news on social media and is definitely one proud dad at the moment.

We don’t usually see the kids of noted actors and directors pursuing a career in photography, but Maruthi’s daughter seems to be an exception.

