Unavoidable trip to the bank: Hyderabadi's saga amid COVID-19 lockdown

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: I had to go to an MNC bank on Raj Bhavan road recently to meet my relationship manager. To say it was a stressful trip is to put it mildly.

With no public transport at that time, I used my private vehicle to get there, after double checking that I was carrying my ID in case I got pulled over by the police.

At the entrance of the bank, the security guard offered me sanitiser, and then he wore protective glasses and took my temperature.

Satisfied that I did not have fever, he ushered me in the politest way he could. Visits to banks always tend to unnerve me. As I walked in, looking unsure, looking for someone to assist me, empty chairs and cubicles stared back at me. The large bank floor was eerily silent where on any other day there would have been a beehive of activity.

Even as I was absorbing the atmosphere, another guard strode towards me asking my purpose of visit. No sooner than I told him, he pointed me towards a cubicle where the person I had an appointment with was working. As I was waiting to collect my paperwork, a few more customers walked in, all deftly attended to by the guard and another employee. Chairs were placed at a distance from each other, so there would be enough physical distance between the customers.

The cash clerks had an additional rope partition to maintain distance. Customers had to sit and wait it out for their turn. All employees and customers were wearing masks, and sanitiser bottles were always within reach. Even though every safety precaution was taken, the need to finish up and get back to the safety of my home was gnawing at me. The work took a little longer than usual, as only a few employees were working. On my way out, I was again offered sanitiser at the door, and I drove back straight home.