Anti-larval operations to be taken up on Hyderabad's Musi river

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Musi River Front Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) Chairman D Sudheer Reddy has said that steps have been initiated to rejuvenate the river. Participating in ‘Musi River Clean Up 2020’’ organised by Gandipet Welfare Society on Saturday, Reddy hailed the efforts of the society for coming forward to clean up a 5 km stretch of the river from Gandipet.

To arrest the flow of sewage into the river from surrounding areas, it was proposed that a sewerage treatment plant would be constructed. Fogging and anti-larval operations through drones would be taken up on a war footing to eradicate the mosquito menace and along the Musi. For this purpose, 10 fogging machines and eight drones have been purchased to carry out the operations from Bapu Ghat to Nagole, he added.