Hyderabad ULBs to utilise 70 per cent of LRS funds for taking up development works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department issuing orders extending the time limit for Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications up to September 30 in newly constituted municipalities, the department has now issued revised guidelines on utilisation of LRS funds in ULBs.

Municipal corporations and other urban local bodies will now be able to utilise up to 70 per cent of LRS funds for taking up city-level development works, as opposed to the previous 50 per cent. The city-level development works that are to be taken on priority are water supply, protection and development of open spaces, improvement to drainage systems, formation of new roads, sanitation, storm water drains, etc.

The decision to revise the guidelines by the State government was taken as majority of Municipal Commissioners from ULBs requested the government to permit them to utilise more than 50 per cent of LRS the amount for city-level works.