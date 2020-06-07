STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad Water Board warns people against opening manhole covers in city

Any person who comes to know that manhole covers have been opened or damaged can call Customer Care Number 155313 for immediate action.

Published: 07th June 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has warned citizens against opening manhole covers during the rainy season. Any person who comes to know that manhole covers have been opened or damaged can call Customer Care Number 155313 for immediate action, HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore said on Saturday.

Participating in the ‘Dial your MD, HMWS&SB’ programme held at Khairatabad on Saturday, he directed officials to be alert and see that the public is not inconvenienced during the rainy season. Wherever regular sewer flows are detected, manholes should be inspected and remedial measures taken to address the issue and arrest the sewage overflow, he said.  

Safety grills have been fixed for those manholes which are 1.50 metre deep in the core city, while directions have been issued to fix safety grills to all the manholes in peripheral areas of the city to avoid any type of mishaps during the rainy season. It was suggested to set up warning boards near the deep manholes. He directed the officials to take up the repair works to the damaged manholes on priority.

 


