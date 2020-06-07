STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT-H researcher develops Artificial Intelligence driven COVID-19 test kit

IIT-H claims the tests can be performed at an affordable cost and that the test kit can produce results in just around 20 minutes for symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A researcher from the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, has developed an Artificial Intelligence-powered Covid-19 test that does not require RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) -— presently considered the gold standard in testing for Covid-19. 

IIT-H claims the tests can be performed at an affordable cost and that the test kit can produce results in just around 20 minutes for symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. According to a media release by the institute on Saturday, the test kit has already been field tested at ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Hyderabad to ascertain its efficiency. 

It also said that the kit can be transported quickly, enabling the test to be conducted at the point-of-care. While each test kit costs around Rs 600 now, if mass produced, it can be sold at Rs 350 per test. The testing kit was developed by a team led by Prof Shiv Govind Singh of the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT-H. The team included post-doctoral fellow Dr Suryasnata Tripathy and PhD student Patta Supraja.

 Prof Singh said that they were in the process of seeking approval for mass production of the test kit from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and that he would also file for a patent for the device.

