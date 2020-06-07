STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jamia Nizamia allows masks during namaz

The fatwa was issued after there was confusion regarding the same as some thought that maintaining distance during prayers was not permitted.

Amid the COVID-19 scare, a believer wearing a face-mask takes part in the Friday namaz at the Juma Masjid.

Amid the COVID-19 scare, a believer wearing a face-mask takes part in the Friday namaz at the Juma Masjid. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jamia Nizamia, one of the oldest Islamic seminaries in the country, issued two fatwas on Saturday upholding social distancing during namaz and also allowing devotees to wear masks, use sanitisers before performing prayers. 

According to the Sharia, congregational prayers are to be done with people standing with their shoulders touching. However, with Covid-19 and the subsequent need for social distancing, Jamia Nizamia said that Sharia will allow congregation for prayers with distance between persons. 

The fatwa was issued after there was confusion regarding the same as some thought that maintaining distance during prayers was not permitted. The second fatwa issued by Jamia Nizamia on the same day is regarding the usage of masks and sanitisers during prayers. It said that although in Islam it was discouraged to cover the face while prayering, given the present circumstances, it stands allowed

