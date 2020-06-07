No error in power bills, insists Telangana power discom

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many people across the city raised the issue of inflated power bills after the lockdown, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) clarified on Saturday that there was no error in billing and that the cumulative power consumption over the last three months had increased, resulting in an upward shift of the slab rate.

Providing clarity over the issue, TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Raghuma Reddy said, “There is no error in billing. The bill is more because the consumption was more. With the increase in consumption, the slab rate of consumers has also increased. In fact, it happens every year during the summer.”

He added that 40 per cent of TSSPDCL consumers have not paid the bill, therefore, their slab rate has changed.

Every year during March, April and May, the overall domestic power consumption increases by 39 per cent, which also brings a shift in the slab rate, he explained. “Due to the lockdown, people have mostly stayed at home. In fact, at my house the consumption is 15 per cent more than usual,” he said.

“In March, 67 per cent of consumers paid the bill, in April it was 44 per cent and in May 68 percent. On average, only around 60 per cent of our domestic consumers paid the bill in the last three months,” he added.

TSSPDCL’s meters cannot generate a bill that shows monthly breakdown. consumers who have seen a shift in the slab rate can pay the amount by adjusting it with a three-months average.

Consumers can also choose to pay it in instalments, but there would be an interest rate of 1.5 per cent, the official said.