RCC box drains to be set up in LB Nagar zone during monsoon in Hyderabad

The RCC box drain work at Srinagar Colony and Gayathri Nagar will be taken up at the cost of Rs 5.25 crore based on the request of Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Published: 07th June 2020 11:25 AM

A boy walks during monsoon showers. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To address water logging issues in three localities in LB Nagar zone during the monsoon, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed to construct RCC box drains at an estimated cost of Rs 11.45 crore, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Saturday. 

The RCC box drain work at Srinagar Colony and Gayathri Nagar will be taken up at the cost of Rs 5.25 crore based on the request of Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. The proposals were approved by the GHMC Standing Committee two days ago.

It was observed that during the rainy season, the water flowed to Gayathri Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Shiva Sai Colony, Venkata Sai Colony, and Vijay Durga Colony, passed through Srinagar Colony and fell into an open drain (culvert) at Vanga Shankaramma garden. 

There is no section drain at Gayathri Nagar  and Srinagar Colony and the rain water flows onto the road and inundates the areas, making it difficult for people to walk on the road. Another box drain near Chandranagar garden to Shiva Sai Colony will be taken up at the cost of Rs 3.55 crore. The works at Vanga Shankaramma garden in Hastinapuram will be taken up at the cost of Rs  2.65 crore.  

