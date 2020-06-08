EFLU first in Telangana to complete academic year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While most of the universities are grappling with the idea of conducting online exams, students of English Foreign Language University (EFLU), Hyderabad, successfully attended their final semester examinations during the lockdown.

The online examinations were held in Hyderabad and Regional Campus in Lucknow, while the exams at Regional Campus in Shillong are in progress. “The University is also probably the first in the country to have online viva voce for Ph D Scholars on March 19, 2020. It ensured that the lockdown did not come in the way of their careers. Fifteen viva voce examinations have been conducted so far with more in the pipeline,” the university said.