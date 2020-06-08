STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Groove to the ‘Telangana Swag’

Singer Parnika Manya's 'Telangana Swag' celebrates the spirit and culture of the state.

Published: 08th June 2020 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The pandemic made the Telangana Formation Day quite a dreary affair, but you can still groove to ‘Telangana Swag’. Singer Parnika Manya released her new song ‘Telangana Swag’ two days ago, and listeners cannot get enough of the energetic beats and slick rap. Popular music director Thaman launched the video on Twitter.

Incidentally, Parnika’s birthday too is on June 2, and that’s why, it has been a double celebration. “The song is all about the spirit of Telangana. When I went to the US for a show, I realised that there is a lot of demand for songs that have a Telangana flavour. Mostly, independent artists have been releasing singles in this genre and they are very popular.

That is when I decided that we would create something that showcases the uniqueness of the state,” says the singer.  Parnika’s grandmother is a carnatic vocal teacher, and hence music has been a part of her life. “Three years ago, I released a single called Aigiri Nandini which blended devotional music and rap. I love rapping and I think people connect with it easily.

During my shows, I start with a devotional song and end it with a teen-maar beat.” Nandu, who directed Aigiri Nandini, has directed this song too.” More than 100 people worked on this video. In fact, Cindrella Closet delivered the costumes within 24 hours. Choreographed by Subhash Master, it was shot in a day and  mixed and mastered by Shadab Rayeen.” Parnika, who has grown up in Karimnagar and Hyderabad, is happy that Telangana culture is gaining prominence in Telugu movies. “Movies like Fidaa and actors like Vijay Deverakonda have made the slang of the state to the mainstream. People in this state are very encouraging and pure-hearted, and my song is a tribute to these qualities.” The song shot before the lockdown, has received almost 1.5 lakh views.

— Kakoli Mukherjee  kakoli_mukherjee @newindianexpress.com  @KakoliMukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Formation Day Parnika Manya
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp