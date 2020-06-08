Groove to the ‘Telangana Swag’

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pandemic made the Telangana Formation Day quite a dreary affair, but you can still groove to ‘Telangana Swag’. Singer Parnika Manya released her new song ‘Telangana Swag’ two days ago, and listeners cannot get enough of the energetic beats and slick rap. Popular music director Thaman launched the video on Twitter.

Incidentally, Parnika’s birthday too is on June 2, and that’s why, it has been a double celebration. “The song is all about the spirit of Telangana. When I went to the US for a show, I realised that there is a lot of demand for songs that have a Telangana flavour. Mostly, independent artists have been releasing singles in this genre and they are very popular.

That is when I decided that we would create something that showcases the uniqueness of the state,” says the singer. Parnika’s grandmother is a carnatic vocal teacher, and hence music has been a part of her life. “Three years ago, I released a single called Aigiri Nandini which blended devotional music and rap. I love rapping and I think people connect with it easily.

During my shows, I start with a devotional song and end it with a teen-maar beat.” Nandu, who directed Aigiri Nandini, has directed this song too.” More than 100 people worked on this video. In fact, Cindrella Closet delivered the costumes within 24 hours. Choreographed by Subhash Master, it was shot in a day and mixed and mastered by Shadab Rayeen.” Parnika, who has grown up in Karimnagar and Hyderabad, is happy that Telangana culture is gaining prominence in Telugu movies. “Movies like Fidaa and actors like Vijay Deverakonda have made the slang of the state to the mainstream. People in this state are very encouraging and pure-hearted, and my song is a tribute to these qualities.” The song shot before the lockdown, has received almost 1.5 lakh views.

