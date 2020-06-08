STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Tahasildar played a key role in Hyderabad scam

The arrested Sub Inspector and Revenue Inspector were grilled by a team of ACB officials and produced before the court for judicial remand.

Published: 08th June 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Shaikpet Tahasildar Ch Sujatha, who asked Revenue Inspector K Nagarjuna Reddy to demand Rs 30 lakh as bribe from a landlord for settling the dispute, is neck deep in the mess. A day after the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested Bajara Hills Sub Inspector Ravinder and Shaikpet Revenue Inspector K Nagarjuna Reddy for accepting bribe, the officials intensified the probe. 

The arrested Sub Inspector and Revenue Inspector were grilled by a team of ACB officials and produced before the court for judicial remand. Hours after the ACB officials questioned the two, the officials secured details of past activities of Tahasildar Sujatha, who had received a petition from Syed Abdul for conducting survey of the land at Road No 14, Banjara Hills.

She had obtained a report from the surveyor but directed Nagarjuna Reddy to handle Abdul. During the questioning, the Revenue Inspector was un-cooperative, but when the ACB officials showed the phone records and other circumstantial evidences, he gave away names of several senior officers, involved in this scam. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nagarjuna Reddy Ch Sujatha Hyderabad scam
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp