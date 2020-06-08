Tahasildar played a key role in Hyderabad scam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Shaikpet Tahasildar Ch Sujatha, who asked Revenue Inspector K Nagarjuna Reddy to demand Rs 30 lakh as bribe from a landlord for settling the dispute, is neck deep in the mess. A day after the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested Bajara Hills Sub Inspector Ravinder and Shaikpet Revenue Inspector K Nagarjuna Reddy for accepting bribe, the officials intensified the probe.

The arrested Sub Inspector and Revenue Inspector were grilled by a team of ACB officials and produced before the court for judicial remand. Hours after the ACB officials questioned the two, the officials secured details of past activities of Tahasildar Sujatha, who had received a petition from Syed Abdul for conducting survey of the land at Road No 14, Banjara Hills.

She had obtained a report from the surveyor but directed Nagarjuna Reddy to handle Abdul. During the questioning, the Revenue Inspector was un-cooperative, but when the ACB officials showed the phone records and other circumstantial evidences, he gave away names of several senior officers, involved in this scam.