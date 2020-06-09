STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Bask Under The Mask

After droughts hit the region, these women were left with little or no work, and had to struggle even for daily needs.

Published: 09th June 2020 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Handloom masks

By Kakoli Mukherjee  
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Mask is the new mandatory piece of clothing, which has the potential to save our lives. Wearing masks and washing hands are the best defences against the coronavirus right now, and the more people follow the rules, the more lives we can save.It’s great if you are already wearing masks, but you can go a step ahead and sponsor masks for villagers. 

Paalaguttapalle Bags, which is famous for its eco-friendly bags, is now selling cotton masks through social media. The enterprise was founded by a group of Dalit women from landless farming community from the village by the same name, in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. After droughts hit the region, these women were left with little or no work, and had to struggle even for daily needs. As they tried to find ways to make money, the idea of making cloth bags struck them.

With the help of Aparna Krishnan, a fomer software professional who was living in the village, they made their first batch of cloth bags. There was no looking back since then, and their products have made their way to different countries today. The masks being made by these women are colourful, double-layered, washable and reusable. You can either place orders for yourself, or sponsor some masks to be distributed by these women among nearby villages.

In a situation where the economy of the country is badly-hit, one can do her bit to support village livelihoods by ordering these masks.In case you want to order, each mask costs Rs 100, and it is available in sets of 10 (five flat and five high nose). You can also sponsor 10 masks at Rs 500, 25 masks at Rs 1,250, 50 masks at Rs  2,500, 100 masks at Rs 5,000 and 500 masks at Rs 10,000. More details can be found on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Nothing has trended in the world like this piece of cloth that has become a must-have in the battle against Covid-19. But now that we have embraced the mask, we may as well make a style statement. Now, e-commerce brands have also opened up dedicated mask store offers over 500 cloth masks from over 35 sellers across the country Well, that seems to be the credo now, both of buyers, brands and sellers. we take a look at how masks have now become a new talking point and the kind of interesting variations we are getting to see in it

— Kakoli Mukherjee  kakoli_mukherjee @newindianexpress.com  @KakoliMukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp