Bask Under The Mask

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mask is the new mandatory piece of clothing, which has the potential to save our lives. Wearing masks and washing hands are the best defences against the coronavirus right now, and the more people follow the rules, the more lives we can save.It’s great if you are already wearing masks, but you can go a step ahead and sponsor masks for villagers.

Paalaguttapalle Bags, which is famous for its eco-friendly bags, is now selling cotton masks through social media. The enterprise was founded by a group of Dalit women from landless farming community from the village by the same name, in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. After droughts hit the region, these women were left with little or no work, and had to struggle even for daily needs. As they tried to find ways to make money, the idea of making cloth bags struck them.

With the help of Aparna Krishnan, a fomer software professional who was living in the village, they made their first batch of cloth bags. There was no looking back since then, and their products have made their way to different countries today. The masks being made by these women are colourful, double-layered, washable and reusable. You can either place orders for yourself, or sponsor some masks to be distributed by these women among nearby villages.

In a situation where the economy of the country is badly-hit, one can do her bit to support village livelihoods by ordering these masks.In case you want to order, each mask costs Rs 100, and it is available in sets of 10 (five flat and five high nose). You can also sponsor 10 masks at Rs 500, 25 masks at Rs 1,250, 50 masks at Rs 2,500, 100 masks at Rs 5,000 and 500 masks at Rs 10,000. More details can be found on their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Nothing has trended in the world like this piece of cloth that has become a must-have in the battle against Covid-19. But now that we have embraced the mask, we may as well make a style statement. Now, e-commerce brands have also opened up dedicated mask store offers over 500 cloth masks from over 35 sellers across the country Well, that seems to be the credo now, both of buyers, brands and sellers. we take a look at how masks have now become a new talking point and the kind of interesting variations we are getting to see in it

— Kakoli Mukherjee kakoli_mukherjee @newindianexpress.com @KakoliMukherje2