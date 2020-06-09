Darshan is okay, rituals aren’t

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While temples across Telangana reopened, those in Hyderabad witnessed low footfall. In most of the temples, except the darshan, no other special ritual was allowed. All the temples are now equipped with thermal screening devices, hand sanitisers and soaps.

On an average, temples witness a footfall of 3,000 to 5,000 on any given day. After the shrines reopened on Monday, only 200 to 500 devotees visited. Prominent temples like Peddamma Gudi, Balkampet Ellamma Temple and Mahankali Temple witnessed around 1,000 to 1,500 devotees.

V Jaya Bharathi, an SBI Bank manager, who visited Birla Mandir said that as she lived nearby and it was her daughter’s birthday, she wanted to visit. Her daughter, who is not yet 10, was not allowed to enter.

Temple authorities ensured that devotees wore face masks, and maintained hygiene as per Covid-19 protocol. A woman devotee who was diagnosed with fever at Secunderabad Mahankali Temple was not allowed to enter. “Given the prevailing situation, we cannot take a risk by allowing any persons with Covid symptoms,” said Annapurna, Executive Officer of Mahankali Temple.

In addition to the guidelines set up by the government, temple managements practised some “extra safety”. While government guidelines state that people above 65 won’t be allowed, some temples did not allow people who were over 60.

“We have taken adequate measures to contain the spread of virus, if anything more is required we will arrange that too,” said K Saibaba Goud, Balkampet Yellamma Temple board chairman.

Ramappa, Thousand Pillar temples reopened

Five Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) monuments in Telangana that are also religious places reopened their doors to the public on Monday. The Ramappa Temple, Thousand Pillar Temple and Nava Brahma, Kudavelli Sangamesware, and Papanasi group of temples in Alampur reopened after extensive sanitisation efforts. ASI officials at the venues saw to it that visitors wore masks. The district administration took up sanitation works around the premises