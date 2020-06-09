Females, GenX dominate online gaming space  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Consumer cyber safety solutions firm NortonLifeLock in the third edition of its India Digital Wellness Report - an online survey of over 1,500 city-based Indian adults, which explores the growing popularity of online gaming among smartphone users in the country.

The report reveals that 87% of respondents believe that online gaming takes a toll on their physical and mental well-being. About 76% of respondents feel that addiction to action games lead to changed behaviour and can increase depression and anxiety levels, whereas 70% of respondents feel that children connecting with strangers while playing games online can lead to cyber bullying, harassment, and violence.

Almost 73% of the parents in the survey say that their children prefer shooting and adventure games, while 21% say that their children show a preference for casino and card games. There is a sense of growing concern among parents as 45% of respondents say they find it difficult to control their children’s smartphone usage.