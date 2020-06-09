STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Handloom reboot for  men’s fashion

Award  -Winning Indian textile designer Gaurang will be hosting a menswear pop-up for bridal trousseau for the men, who love vintage-contemporary Indian fashion in Hyderabad city at his store.

Published: 09th June 2020 07:54 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Award-Winning Indian textile designer Gaurang will be hosting a menswear pop-up for bridal trousseau for the men, who love vintage-contemporary Indian fashion in Hyderabad city at his store. The show will be a series that will be extended to other cities to include both menswear and womenswear. As part of his new post Covid-19 retail, and retail consumption strategy Gaurang also launched his estore. Shoppers will get access to the finest, inventive fabric fusions, motifs, colour, and textures in different sizes like the instore range created in the looms of Gaurang’s 800+ growing weaver community.

For the 4 Designer Menswear Pop-Up show, the store has gone with an eye-catching makeover to give bridal wear shoppers a unique shopping experience. The pop-up show will feature Fall 2020 men’s casual, formal and bridal collection designed by Antar Agni by Ujjawal Dubey, Anjul Bhandari, Mayyur R Girotra _ The seamless Couturier, Project Bandi by Sakshi Mehra. Gaurang said,“The show is a great opportunity for us to show the finest curated collection of our varied, best-selling weddings and wedding trousseau for men for the first time in Hyderabad”.

The pop-up will run from June 10-13 from 11 am to 5 pm. The fashion on offer is menswear collection, which features fine tailoring, classic suiting, with international appeal. Recipient of the Nat i o n a l Aw a r d for best costume design for his work in the movie Mahana t i an d Lakme Fashion Week’s best Indian Textile Designer Award winner, draws inspiration from temple art, architecture, geometry, and mythology.

