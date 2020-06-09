STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad off to sluggish restart

Reopening of malls, restaurants and places of worship a damp squib as majority of citizens choose to stay indoors in light of the prevailing health crisis in the city

Published: 09th June 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

A couple shops at a Big Bazar outlet in Hyderabad on Monday

A couple shops at a Big Bazar outlet in Hyderabad on Monday

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis chose to stay at home on Monday even though most malls in the city finally opened up. The dismal crowd at shopping malls mainly consisted of youngsters between the age of 17 -- 25 wandering aimlessly without buying anything.  

However, many street food vendors, albeit not wearing gloves or masks, opened their stalls, attracting a large number of people. Supermarkets like DMart and Big Bazaar that had not been allowed to sell goods such as utensils, clothes and healthcare products during the lockdown also saw considerable footfall.

Speaking to Express, a security guard at Punjagutta Central Mall said, “Even on a normal weekday during peak evening hours, we would cater to 1,000-1,500 customers. Numbers climb on weekends. By 5 pm on Monday, we received only 75 customers.” Interestingly, the cashier at the same mall said that they had billed only four people since the mall opened in the morning.

5.A security personnel wears protective gear as
she screens a customer outside the Next Galleria Mall at Punjagutta
6.Devotees gather inside the famous St Mary’s Church in Secunderabad for mass
on Monday | VINAY MADAPU, SATHYA KEERTHI

The process of entering malls have also become quite cumbersome. If you have the Arogya Setu app, you will be required to show your e-pass, wear a mask, and undergo temperature screening and a full body disinfection. Many people who ended up going to the mall without the Arogya Setu app were not allowed to enter and chose to return home instead of downloading the app.

L&T’s Metro Malls went a step ahead to provide safety mechanisms for their security personnel, and has made makeshift cubicles for the personnel checking the temperature and the customer’s bags. Security personnel were also spotted helping various customers download the Arogya Setu app.

The electronics and home decor section in most of the malls saw some activity as people stocked up on utensils, kitchenware, and electronic goods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp