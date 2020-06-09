STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Masks with attitude

Wearing masks is the ‘new normal’. While we reluctantly bought our first boring pairs, masks do not need to be a dull accessory covering our mouths and nose.

Published: 09th June 2020 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Wearing masks is the ‘new normal’. While we reluctantly bought our first boring pairs, masks do not need to be a dull accessory covering our mouths and nose. From embellished  ones to the ones in geometric and floral designs, and interesting slogans, face mask art is now becoming a thing. Face masks might just be the new bumper stickers. 

Rishitha Venugopal Rao and Keerthana Ram

We are into a state of social interaction where people can no longer see our facial expressions, and maybe our odd smirks that we would like them to see. Hence, masks bearing slogans are becoming a popular choice, especially with the Gen Z. 

“The mask I wear should inspire others also to wear one,” says Sai Karthik, 16, a badminton player, whose face mask reads, “mastaru mask yeskondi”. Vasireddy Hareesh Chowdary, founder, Deddimaag who has been selling these masks since April 25 says, “Face masks are now compulsory, so we decided to make them attractive while using good quality material.” Colourful, creative with slogans in Telugu and English, such as ‘go corona go’, ‘maintain social distance’, their face mask business is booming. Hareesh and his partner Mahi Illindra say they have sold over 15,000 of these quirky masks till date. 

Sahithi, a student, who bought a few packs for her family commented, “Masks have become an important accessory. With lockdown relaxing and we going out more, I needed good masks. I liked a khadi one, and was planning on buying it when I came across the ones on Deddimag website. I always liked their captioned T-shirts. Their masks had captions with messages in Telugu.” The one that reads, ‘mask yeh kada ani peekesthe’ is her favourite, she says.

Hareesh says the masks are designed, printed and manufactured locally. Unlike most commercial masks that use elastic bands that hurt behind the ears, his masks use stretchable cloth bands for the ear loops which make it comfortable even when used for a long time. Stressing on the quality of the product, Hareesh says the 100 per cent cotton masks have, “two layers of 180 GSM, bio-washed, super combed cloth. One 360 GSM upper layer Adidas cloth is used on which quotes are printed.” Keerthana Ram, 29, an outsourced employee with the income tax department, says, “I wanted to buy locally made masks to support make in India products.” Having ordered a five-pack, she recommends them for their quality and funny slogans. “I washed the masks, there is no shrinkage or colour fading,” she adds.These reusable masks come in 15 attractive designs. Rishitha Venugopal Rao, 22, a business developer, loved the ‘keep your distance’  slogan. She says, she came across these cool masks on Instagram and ordered them “straight away”. The prices are reasonable atRs 50.

— Tamanna S Mehdi  tamanna @newindianexpress.com  @tamannamehdi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp