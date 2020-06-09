Masks with attitude

Tamanna S Mehdi By

HYDERABAD: Wearing masks is the ‘new normal’. While we reluctantly bought our first boring pairs, masks do not need to be a dull accessory covering our mouths and nose. From embellished ones to the ones in geometric and floral designs, and interesting slogans, face mask art is now becoming a thing. Face masks might just be the new bumper stickers.

Rishitha Venugopal Rao and Keerthana Ram

We are into a state of social interaction where people can no longer see our facial expressions, and maybe our odd smirks that we would like them to see. Hence, masks bearing slogans are becoming a popular choice, especially with the Gen Z.

“The mask I wear should inspire others also to wear one,” says Sai Karthik, 16, a badminton player, whose face mask reads, “mastaru mask yeskondi”. Vasireddy Hareesh Chowdary, founder, Deddimaag who has been selling these masks since April 25 says, “Face masks are now compulsory, so we decided to make them attractive while using good quality material.” Colourful, creative with slogans in Telugu and English, such as ‘go corona go’, ‘maintain social distance’, their face mask business is booming. Hareesh and his partner Mahi Illindra say they have sold over 15,000 of these quirky masks till date.

Sahithi, a student, who bought a few packs for her family commented, “Masks have become an important accessory. With lockdown relaxing and we going out more, I needed good masks. I liked a khadi one, and was planning on buying it when I came across the ones on Deddimag website. I always liked their captioned T-shirts. Their masks had captions with messages in Telugu.” The one that reads, ‘mask yeh kada ani peekesthe’ is her favourite, she says.

Hareesh says the masks are designed, printed and manufactured locally. Unlike most commercial masks that use elastic bands that hurt behind the ears, his masks use stretchable cloth bands for the ear loops which make it comfortable even when used for a long time. Stressing on the quality of the product, Hareesh says the 100 per cent cotton masks have, “two layers of 180 GSM, bio-washed, super combed cloth. One 360 GSM upper layer Adidas cloth is used on which quotes are printed.” Keerthana Ram, 29, an outsourced employee with the income tax department, says, “I wanted to buy locally made masks to support make in India products.” Having ordered a five-pack, she recommends them for their quality and funny slogans. “I washed the masks, there is no shrinkage or colour fading,” she adds.These reusable masks come in 15 attractive designs. Rishitha Venugopal Rao, 22, a business developer, loved the ‘keep your distance’ slogan. She says, she came across these cool masks on Instagram and ordered them “straight away”. The prices are reasonable atRs 50.

