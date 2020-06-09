STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Panic grips BRKR Bhavan, GHMC head office

The entire staff of finance wing working in the seventh and eighth floors of the Secretariat have been asked to work from home for a week.

Published: 09th June 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

A GHMC official being screened at the entrance of the office after one employee tested positive for Coronavirus at GHMC head office on Monday| Vinay Madapu

A GHMC official being screened at the entrance of the office after one employee tested positive for Coronavirus at GHMC head office on Monday| Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panic gripped employees of the State Secretariat at BRKR Bhavan as well as those of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday, when they came to know that three of their colleagues have tested positive for Coronavirus.

At the BRK Bhavan, an outsourcing employee in the Finance Department and an attender tested positive, leaving the entire staff of the secretariat in a state of shock. Finance Department staff stayed away from office on Monday and went into home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

The entire staff of finance wing working in the seventh and eighth floors of the Secretariat have been asked to work from home for a week. The officials took up sanitisation of the entire building and the patients were shifted to hospital for necessary treatment.

As if this were not enough, one employee of Solid Water Management (SWM) wing on the fourth floor of GHMC office, next to BRK Bhavan, also tested positive for Covid -19.

After it was learnt that a  staff member has tested positive, the SWM wing was vacated and the section was sealed, and, the civic body took up an extensive spraying of sodium hypochlorite. The SWM staff was told to stay at home for the next four to five days, as a precautionary measure.

The employee, who tested positive, had been reportedly down with high fever and headache and attended duties up to June 4. Officials are now tracking his primary contacts, GHMC senior officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation BRKR Bhavan Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp