Panic grips BRKR Bhavan, GHMC head office

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panic gripped employees of the State Secretariat at BRKR Bhavan as well as those of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday, when they came to know that three of their colleagues have tested positive for Coronavirus.

At the BRK Bhavan, an outsourcing employee in the Finance Department and an attender tested positive, leaving the entire staff of the secretariat in a state of shock. Finance Department staff stayed away from office on Monday and went into home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

The entire staff of finance wing working in the seventh and eighth floors of the Secretariat have been asked to work from home for a week. The officials took up sanitisation of the entire building and the patients were shifted to hospital for necessary treatment.

As if this were not enough, one employee of Solid Water Management (SWM) wing on the fourth floor of GHMC office, next to BRK Bhavan, also tested positive for Covid -19.

After it was learnt that a staff member has tested positive, the SWM wing was vacated and the section was sealed, and, the civic body took up an extensive spraying of sodium hypochlorite. The SWM staff was told to stay at home for the next four to five days, as a precautionary measure.

The employee, who tested positive, had been reportedly down with high fever and headache and attended duties up to June 4. Officials are now tracking his primary contacts, GHMC senior officials said.