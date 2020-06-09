STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Restaurants hesitate to open dine-ins

However, most of the restaurants reported a lukewarm response from customers on the first day of resumption of dining services.

Published: 09th June 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

A waiter sports a mask, hair cap and gloves at a restaurant in the city



By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Restaurants in the city resumed their services on Monday. While some only allowed take-away services on the first day, others who started din-in services claimed that their sales were down by at least 90 per cent.

Speaking to Express, the manager of Lucky restaurant said that they had re-opened all their four outlets in Hyderabad. However, they have still not started the dine-in services.

“We have a major staff crunch as most of our non-Telugu staff have gone back to their homes. We are waiting for the requirement to increase, after which we will resume all our services,” he said. 

A representative of The Park, a luxury hotel in Hyderabad, said that they have not reopened as they wanted to gauge the customer’s reaction first.

“We have received multiple inquiry calls for the opening of our restaurant services, following which we are planning to re-open only our à la carte services.

At restaurants like Pizza Hut and Dominos that resumed their dining services, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)  laid down by the State government were being followed. Some establishments only allowed customers inside after they cleaned their hands with sanitisers. A few screened the customers with thermal scanners before allowing them into the restaurants. Following social distancing norms, restaurants have also reduced their seating capacity.

