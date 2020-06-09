STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven of a family arrested for killing 55-year-old man

Though both the families belonged to the same community, Suresh and his family were angry with his sister for defying their wishes.

Published: 09th June 2020 08:04 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police, on Monday, arrested seven persons who were involved in an alleged honour killing case at Narayanpur in Bhongir district. The accused Gaddam Suresh and his family members murdered Gondigalla Galaiah, 55, after he refused to reveal the whereabouts of his son who had eloped with Suresh’s sister.

Bhongir DCP K Narayana Reddy said that the other accused, namely Gaddam Venkatesh, Gaddam Venkatesh, Gaddam Ramesh, Gaddam Swamy, Gaddam Raju and Dasari Lavlesh, instigated Suresh to murder Galaiah.

The police said that Suresh’s 24-year-old sister and Galaiah’s son Gondigalla Babu ran away from home in October, 2019. The accused traced them, brought the woman home, and got her engaged to another man. However, after the groom’s family learnt about the affair, they backed out from the proposal. Suresh and his family began their search for matches soon afterwards. But three months later, the woman eloped with Babu for a second time.

When Suresh, along with his parents and relatives, went to Galaiah seeking information about the couple. However, they were sent away. They then decided to kill Galaiah. Accordingly, Suresh purchased a knife and waited for the right opportunity to kill him. On Friday, when he was returning home, he saw Galaiah alone on a field, intercepted him on his return and attacked him, killing him on the spot.

