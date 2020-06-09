Sr elected representative, Corporator test positive for coronavirus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Covid-19 numbers continue to rise, elected representatives have begun testing positive for the disease. A senior elected representative of the Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation and one Corporator have tested positive for Covid-19. This was confirmed to Express by Mayor of the Municipal Corporation, B Mahender Goud. As the two tested positive, all other Corporators have also been tested, reports are awaited.