Taking care of your art objects

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: So, the last time you visited an art gallery was before the lockdown. More than two months have passed since you purchased that semi-abstract artwork by a rising artist. Of course, you invested to celebrate and cherish that objet d’art. Even though during this time, it’s right there in front of your eyes decorating one of the walls in your drawing room yo wonder how to preserve it’s life span more and save it from any wear and tear. We bring to you a few tips:

You must not put your paintings in a place where direct sunlight falls. Even the protective layer of varnish can crack and damage the colours

Never use water or any cleaning agent to cleanse the artworks. Always use a soft cloth and rub gently on the surface

If you are storing your artworks, don’t wrap with a plastic cover as it might attract mold. Covering with cotton sheets helps them to breathe

Try not to frame the artworks in the glass as the moisture trapped inside can damage the surface of the painting

Keep your opuses away from places where they are exposed to too much of moisture or heat as that accumulates humidity destroying the quality over time

If you have a ceramic piece that is hand-painted, clean with a soft sponge. Never soak them in soapy water as it can ruin the material and the colours

Do not try to repair a chipped piece by yourself, take it to a professional conservator otherwise you may end up damaging it more

If you have a bronze piece, it can last for several years even centuries. Allow to age the patina on the surface to age on its own. Don’t try any DIY methods

If someone has gifted you an unframed artwork, don’t roll up and store in a cylindrical box, it can damage the layers of paint and develop cracks — saima@newindianexpress.com @Sfreen