STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

The cockroach model & the real story

Armed with an OnePlus smartphone and high-speed broadband at home, she uses software such as KineMaster to create videos.

Published: 09th June 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad model and actor Shruthika Varma talks about how everyone can create entertaining content if they stopped just aping the actors and started using the amazing array of apps and filters on smartphones. Her recent video where a cockroach plays around her face went viral and she shares the secret of making such impactful videos

If Tollywood director SS Rajamouli can make a movie with Eega as the hero, so can she, with a cockroach, thought Hyd e r abad model Shruthika Varma during the Covid-19 lockdown time. And guess what, her 15-second video did garner one crore views on day one itself. “The cockroach video has proven to me that in this world suffering from pandemic and infodemic, where there is too much to read and watch, only the creative folks will survive. The rest will end up as posts in your timeline,” she says rather philosophically. Shruthika, known as model Jenney Honey in the modeling circuit of Hyderabad, says that as a model who has done over 2,000 projects from billboards to ramp events to catalogues, she was always an onfield person and finding herself confined to home threw her out of her gear.

“I just chilled out the first ten days and sleepwalked through the day. But it got to me soon and I wanted to do something creative. I started exploring the apps and filters on my smartphone.” This Kavuri Hills resident then decided to stop doing regular photos, videos or cinema TikTok posts and come up with a creative concept. “When I posted the cockroach video, many thought that the insect ran around my face and I shot the video. Others thought that I had used some complex graphics and SFX to come up with it. All that I did was to scour the Youtube learn the tricks of the trade.”

Armed with an OnePlus smartphone and high-speed broadband at home, she uses software such as KineMaster to create videos. The TikToker (@ jennyhoney.official) with 468.1K followers has also caught everyone’s attention with her videos in which she changes over into a toddler, or in a flash switches her look from a shabbily dressed slob to a glamorous diva. “Yes, it took me about three days to understand that I have to shoot the same video standing in the exact same pose and do the exact same thing, but in a different outfit and then merge the too using some editing software.”

In fact, a video when she twins with herself and one where she dances to a rhythm and then her virtual twin shoots the video but ends up dancing like her is also one that garnered her a lot of appreciation. She has made 40 such creative videos in the last two months and has posted 18 of them so far. “Now that I feel that I have a good number of people following me, I do not just want to entertain, but use it to convey something forceful. If not about changing the world, but at least about changing themselves for the better,” says this Vizag ammayi who moved to Hyderabad five years ago for modeling work.

“As a catalog model, my photograph is there in almost every kurti set, but people rarely notice my work. So these videos, where I am the director and I am the hero, have put my looks and my talent und e r t h e s p o t - l i g h t , ” says the actor who has signed for two Telugu movies and one OTT series. So what sparks off creativity in her? “The sun is my best friend now. I used to be an owl due to work, but in the last two months, I have realised how sunrises can change your mood and your entire vibe.

I have not missed a single day of sunrise watching or my yoga on my terrace and I believe that this has immensely contributed to my creativity.” She believes that one doesn’t even need things like tripods or high-end DSLR cameras. “ In fact, I hate to spend even `100 for light. So when I felt the daylight was poor, I would simply get an LED light from the restroom, use and put it back. Creativity and jugaad are your best friends when it comes to good content,” she remarks. — Manju Latha Kalanidhi kalanidhi@newindianexpress. com @mkalan

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shruthika Varma
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp