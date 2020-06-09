The Indian Jugaad

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If you rely on public transport like many of us, then you will appreciate the anxiety caused while taking a cab or auto these days.

Published: 09th June 2020 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 09:42 AM

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  If you rely on public transport like many of us, then you will appreciate the anxiety caused while taking a cab or auto these days. Has the vehicle been cleaned, were the previous passengers ill or not, are overriding questions that is bound to gnaw our minds. Hence, it was pleasant when on an auto ride that I took two days back, the driver had put up a plastic shield between himself and the passengers. The plastic sheet and a plastic grill ‘isolate’ him and the passengers he is ferrying.

S SENBAGAPANDIYAN 

Sheikh Jeelani from Nacharam has been taking commuters in his auto for the past 40 years. Jeelani who is 60-year-old said in these Covid-19 times he wanted to protect himself and his passengers from Coronavirus. He initially mooted  the idea of putting up a cloth partition, but decided against it as he his passengers would not be able to see each other, and it would look flimsy. He then zeroed in on a plastic sheet with an added reinforcement of a plastic grill.

He says these are easily available in shops that sell rexine material. The plastic sheet in 4 ft x 3 ft cost him `150 per meter and the 12 sq ft of plastic jaali was Rs 12 per sq ft. He says he bought the material from Putlibowli and fixed it himself. “It cost me about Rs 500,” he says.  Jeelani has two more autos which he rents out, which have been fitted with these shields as well. “Mere ko dekh ke, aur dus-baara logon ne bhi laga liye,” he says proudly. When we ask him whose idea was it or whether he read or saw this somewhere, pat comes the reply, “Nahin, yeh maine hi socha.” A father of two children and grandfather to four, Jeelani says, “I have no option but to work.

At the same time, I want to protect my family from contracting the virus and protect myself and the passengers I carry.”  His friend, M Tulsidas, 55, auto driver, lives in Amberpet and impressed with this easy-to-fix and clean partition, got it fixed in his auto as well. He says, “I am getting compliments from my customers. They say they feel safe riding in the auto.” Tulsidas worried about the lack of passengers and mounting EMI loans adds, “We do not know which passenger might have Coronavirus.” Both Jeelani and Tulsidas carry sanitisers in a bottle and wipe down the back seat as well as the plastic sheets after every ride. “Auto union leaders saw my auto and were very impressed. Some members said they will also get it fixed, while others said, joh hona he woh hoga. Sab ka apna choice hain,” Jeelani says matter-of-factly.

