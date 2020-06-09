US liquor home delivery firm to debut in Hyderabad soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If the fear of Covid-19 and standing in long queues have made your weekend drinking plans go awry, you can have your favourite liquor brands delivered at your doorstep soon. Drinkyfy, which is an online platform for liquor home delivery in the US, is partnering with Hyderabad-based Republic Seva Kendra, to build the network of liquor retailers and on-ground delivery fleet in Telangana. They will be launching their services next month.

“We welcome the decision of states to allow home delivery of liquor. By enabling home delivery of alcohol in a safe and responsible manner, we can generate additional business for retail outlets while solving the problem of overcrowding” said Ravi Verma, co-founder of Drinkyfy. Karthik Phanidhar, CEO of Republic Seva Kendra, said: “We will take care of the onboarding of shops, promotions, identifying partners and induction of delivery agents.

By the time we launch the services next month, we will have 1500- 2,000 liquor stores in Telangana partnering with us. Right now, we are training them about the process, and once we get the noobjection certificate from the government, we will launch operations.” The Drinkyfy app has inbuilt proprietary tools to do mandatory age verification of customers using Aadhar Cards to ensure that no orders are delivered to customers below the legal drinking age. Additionally, all orders will generate an one time password (OTP), which the customer needs to provide at the time of delivery.

This is being done to limit the quantity being ordered. “We are also taking care that we do not employ government staff or students as our delivery agents,” said Karthik. “The company has already started partnering with liquor retailers in the Southern states of India. It is in talks with respective government officials for permissions and licenses,” said a spokesperson from Drinkyfy. The company, which is headquartered in Massachusetts, was founded by Ravi Verma, Drew Patel and Jason Silva. Republic Seva Kendra is a unified service platform empowering individuals and business in legal, financial, education, healthcare, agriculture and social commerce through republic advisors and strategic partnerships.