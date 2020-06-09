STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

US liquor home delivery firm to debut in Hyderabad soon

If the fear of Covid-19 and standing in long queues have made your weekend drinking plans go awry, you can have your favourite liquor brands delivered at your doorstep soon.

Published: 09th June 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If the fear of Covid-19 and standing in long queues have made your weekend drinking plans go awry, you can have your favourite liquor brands delivered at your doorstep soon. Drinkyfy, which is an online platform for liquor home delivery in the US, is partnering with Hyderabad-based Republic Seva Kendra, to build the network of liquor retailers and on-ground delivery fleet in Telangana. They will be launching their services next month.

“We welcome the decision of states to allow home delivery of liquor. By enabling home delivery of alcohol in a safe and responsible manner, we can generate additional business for retail outlets while solving the problem of overcrowding” said Ravi Verma, co-founder of Drinkyfy. Karthik Phanidhar, CEO of Republic Seva Kendra, said: “We will take care of the onboarding of shops, promotions, identifying partners and induction of delivery agents.

By the time we launch the services next month, we will have 1500- 2,000 liquor stores in Telangana partnering with us. Right now, we are training them about the process, and once we get the noobjection certificate from the government, we will launch operations.” The Drinkyfy app has inbuilt proprietary tools to do mandatory age verification of customers using Aadhar Cards to ensure that no orders are delivered to customers below the legal drinking age. Additionally, all orders will generate an one time password (OTP), which the customer needs to provide at the time of delivery.

This is being done to limit the quantity being ordered. “We are also taking care that we do not employ government staff or students as our delivery agents,” said Karthik. “The company has already started partnering with liquor retailers in the Southern states of India. It is in talks with respective government officials for permissions and licenses,” said a spokesperson from Drinkyfy. The company, which is headquartered in Massachusetts, was founded by Ravi Verma, Drew Patel and Jason Silva. Republic Seva Kendra is a unified service platform empowering individuals and business in legal, financial, education, healthcare, agriculture and social commerce through republic advisors and strategic partnerships.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 liquor home delivery Hyderabad
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp