STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Welcome to ‘the new normal’ world

As the city’s hotels, malls and other establishments dealing with the public open up, we check out what they have to offer in the COVID-19 times.

Published: 09th June 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

As the city’s hotels, malls and other establishmentsdealing with the public open up, we check out what they have to offer in the covid-19 times.

As the city’s hotels, malls and other establishmentsdealing with the public open up, we check out what they have to offer in the covid-19 times.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: DISINFECTED TRIAL ROOMS AND CONTACTLESS CASHPOINTS

Women’s ethnic wear brand BIBA has reopened over 150 stores across India including the ones in Hyderabad. Through these stores — some functioning on alternate days — BIBA is slowly coming alive after a lull of over 50 days due to the nationwide lockdown. The brand said it will primarily focus to get maximum business going through e-commerce as it provides the convenience of contactless delivery. Among the precautions are crowd management, cleaning and disinfecting stores, disinfection of washrooms every time they are used, apart from sanitizing washroom fittings and other exposed surface areas.

There will also be trial room and garment disinfection before and after each customer trial. BIBA will also have touchless cash points while encouraging contactless payments, hand sanitisers at entry, exit and billing points besides manpower to ensure physical distancing and giving entry to customers who wear face masks, said Siddharth Bindra, managing director

OPERATING ONLY ONE-THIRD OF TOTAL CAPACITY

Forum Sujana Mall has restricted entry to safe permissible numbers, started fever screenings, installing fullbody sanitization tunnel and contact-less sanitization booths. Safety indication on Arogya Setu app, wearing masks, sanitization and physical distancing while entering the mall is mandatory. Other measures are contact-less ordering and billing service, maintaining safe distance between tables and a separate family section providing safe dining experience for customers at the food court. Foot markers inside the lifts and escalators to facilitate social distancing has been implemented. Frequent steaming of garments and disinfecting surfaces such as escalators, cash counters, card machines, shopping bags, etc will be done by the brands to ensure safe shopping experience.

“We are also taking proper safety precautions in the material handling procedure such as sanitising/ fumigation of delivery trucks and materials, wearing of masks, gloves are compulsory for the delivery persons, limited entry of people and material inside the service lift etc. As we will be operating one third of our total footfall capacity, customers can visit forummalls.in website and fix a time slot for visiting the mall wherein he/ she will be given an e-pass with QR code which needs to be s c a n n e d while enteri n g t h e mall. This will help controlling the traffic,” t h e m a l l spokesperson said.

ONE-METRE DISTANCE TROLLEYS FOR IN-ROOM DINING 

ITC Hotels chain, which has two hotels, Kakatiya and Kohenur in Hyderabad, has a bunch of initiatives to battle the Covid-19 times. “We have re-engineered our guest experiences with zero/ minimal associate engagement (including digital ordering and e-payment solutions) and remodelled hotel layout to support safe distancing. Our restaurants showcase a remodelled layout ensuring safe distancing, contactless billing, and sanitised dining (crockery, cutlery, tableware) using technology and disinfectants,” said Prashant Chadha, general manager of ITC Kohenur.

The new pre-arrival and arrival routines include complete check-in before actual guest arrival, safe car with sanitation protocols, digitally-enabled car tags to inform guest about ‘WeAssure Program’ before arrival, security personnel in Personal Protective gear, and temperature check, hand sanitisers at various locations for guest convenience, hourly cleaning at all high touchpoints like elevators, knobs, taps etc. disinfected on hourly basis by trained personnel. “ Luggage will be sanitised. In-room boarding will be done using a sanitised IRD trolley (enabling one-meter distance), with sanitised crockery, cutlery, pre-packaged single use condiments, by server in personal protective gear. There are also WelcomSeperators to ensure safe distancing; tableware, crockery, cutlery pre-sanitised and served in a cover; individual servings for sauces and condiments; hand sanitisers on each tabl e ; QRcode enabled digital menus; epayment; knock and d r o p m e n u e t c . ” s a i d Prashant.

SMALL, SLIM HOME WEDDINGS WITH PRECAUTIONS 

Wedding alliance platform BharatMatrimony has launched Home Weddings concept to provide the entire range of Covid-Safe wedding services - from catering to makeup to including purohits at the doorstep, to help couples happily tie the knot. These weddings will be at customers’ homes for 50 guests, while following all lockdown rules and regulations laid down by the respective governments. The highlights include provision of safety measures like alcohol-based sanitizers, face masks, shields, and gloves and mandatory temperature checks for the service providers. The users will only pay the service providers for services , said Murugavel Janakiraman, founder of the platform.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BIBA Covid-19
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp