Welcome to ‘the new normal’ world

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: DISINFECTED TRIAL ROOMS AND CONTACTLESS CASHPOINTS

Women’s ethnic wear brand BIBA has reopened over 150 stores across India including the ones in Hyderabad. Through these stores — some functioning on alternate days — BIBA is slowly coming alive after a lull of over 50 days due to the nationwide lockdown. The brand said it will primarily focus to get maximum business going through e-commerce as it provides the convenience of contactless delivery. Among the precautions are crowd management, cleaning and disinfecting stores, disinfection of washrooms every time they are used, apart from sanitizing washroom fittings and other exposed surface areas.

There will also be trial room and garment disinfection before and after each customer trial. BIBA will also have touchless cash points while encouraging contactless payments, hand sanitisers at entry, exit and billing points besides manpower to ensure physical distancing and giving entry to customers who wear face masks, said Siddharth Bindra, managing director

OPERATING ONLY ONE-THIRD OF TOTAL CAPACITY

Forum Sujana Mall has restricted entry to safe permissible numbers, started fever screenings, installing fullbody sanitization tunnel and contact-less sanitization booths. Safety indication on Arogya Setu app, wearing masks, sanitization and physical distancing while entering the mall is mandatory. Other measures are contact-less ordering and billing service, maintaining safe distance between tables and a separate family section providing safe dining experience for customers at the food court. Foot markers inside the lifts and escalators to facilitate social distancing has been implemented. Frequent steaming of garments and disinfecting surfaces such as escalators, cash counters, card machines, shopping bags, etc will be done by the brands to ensure safe shopping experience.

“We are also taking proper safety precautions in the material handling procedure such as sanitising/ fumigation of delivery trucks and materials, wearing of masks, gloves are compulsory for the delivery persons, limited entry of people and material inside the service lift etc. As we will be operating one third of our total footfall capacity, customers can visit forummalls.in website and fix a time slot for visiting the mall wherein he/ she will be given an e-pass with QR code which needs to be s c a n n e d while enteri n g t h e mall. This will help controlling the traffic,” t h e m a l l spokesperson said.

ONE-METRE DISTANCE TROLLEYS FOR IN-ROOM DINING

ITC Hotels chain, which has two hotels, Kakatiya and Kohenur in Hyderabad, has a bunch of initiatives to battle the Covid-19 times. “We have re-engineered our guest experiences with zero/ minimal associate engagement (including digital ordering and e-payment solutions) and remodelled hotel layout to support safe distancing. Our restaurants showcase a remodelled layout ensuring safe distancing, contactless billing, and sanitised dining (crockery, cutlery, tableware) using technology and disinfectants,” said Prashant Chadha, general manager of ITC Kohenur.

The new pre-arrival and arrival routines include complete check-in before actual guest arrival, safe car with sanitation protocols, digitally-enabled car tags to inform guest about ‘WeAssure Program’ before arrival, security personnel in Personal Protective gear, and temperature check, hand sanitisers at various locations for guest convenience, hourly cleaning at all high touchpoints like elevators, knobs, taps etc. disinfected on hourly basis by trained personnel. “ Luggage will be sanitised. In-room boarding will be done using a sanitised IRD trolley (enabling one-meter distance), with sanitised crockery, cutlery, pre-packaged single use condiments, by server in personal protective gear. There are also WelcomSeperators to ensure safe distancing; tableware, crockery, cutlery pre-sanitised and served in a cover; individual servings for sauces and condiments; hand sanitisers on each tabl e ; QRcode enabled digital menus; epayment; knock and d r o p m e n u e t c . ” s a i d Prashant.

SMALL, SLIM HOME WEDDINGS WITH PRECAUTIONS

Wedding alliance platform BharatMatrimony has launched Home Weddings concept to provide the entire range of Covid-Safe wedding services - from catering to makeup to including purohits at the doorstep, to help couples happily tie the knot. These weddings will be at customers’ homes for 50 guests, while following all lockdown rules and regulations laid down by the respective governments. The highlights include provision of safety measures like alcohol-based sanitizers, face masks, shields, and gloves and mandatory temperature checks for the service providers. The users will only pay the service providers for services , said Murugavel Janakiraman, founder of the platform.