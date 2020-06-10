Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau tightens noose around Shaikpet Tahsildar Ch Sujatha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), who arrested Shaikpet Tahsildar Ch Sujatha, Revenue Inspector K Nagarjuna Reddy, and, Banjara Hills Sub-Inspector of police A Ravinder, have intensified the probe and are gathering evidence against the three accused.

Officials have technical evidence against the RI and the SI, and they are gathering more evidence against Sujatha, who was the mastermind in the entire conspiracy. The ACB is also mulling over filing a custody petition in court, to question the trio further. A thorough interrogation would reveal more details, however it is yet to be finalised, the investigators said.

Meanwhile, the ACB found that when the victim, Syed Abdul Khalid met Sujatha with regard to the land issue, she directed him to meet Nagarjuna Reddy. Accordingly, he met Nagarjuna at a bar in January 2020, where they discussed a deal and Nagarajuna demanded Rs 30 lakh as bribe, which he said included Sujatha’s share and after negotiation he settled for Rs 20 lakh.

However, Syed Abdul delayed paying the promised amount. So Sujatha and team filed a false case against him at Banjara Hills police station. The Banjara Hills SI Ravinder, who was investigating the case demanded Rs 3 lakh to dismiss the case. The victim paid Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh in two instalments, but delayed paying the balance.

Police have technical evidence about the first payment made to Ravinder. However, the CCTV footage at the bar during the victim’s meeting with Nagarjuna could not be retrieved, but ACB has established their presence in the bar, through their mobile locations.

Meanwhile, they are collecting evidence against Sujatha in the form of confessions from the others accused in the scam, circumstantial evidence, and, corroborating them to prove her role in the offence. Further, it is alleged there are police officers and revenue officials, who were also in the know of the deal between the victim and the accused officials, and had a deal in the share.